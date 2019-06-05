NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) Stake Raised by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYMT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 338,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 305,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 124,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.81. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 120.54 and a quick ratio of 120.54.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 21.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

