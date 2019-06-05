ODEM 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.09 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. One ODEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002525 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $44.97 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00391210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.58 or 0.02789720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00149936 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000845 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,928,504 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

