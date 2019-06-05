Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 183,727 American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 183,727 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 43,782 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 27,123 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO W Douglas Parker purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $1,404,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,636 shares in the company, valued at $61,843,955.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen L. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 622,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,350 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. 50,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,506. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.61. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $45.02.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 356.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

