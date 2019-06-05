Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $118.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.30. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,817,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,547,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,349,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,732,000 after acquiring an additional 988,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,687,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,521,879,000 after acquiring an additional 673,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $39,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $8,676,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.