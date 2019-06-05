OracleChain Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OracleChain token can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, OTCBTC and OpenLedger DEX. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $551,888.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OracleChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00388359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.09 or 0.02741592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00149461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000842 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io.

Buying and Selling OracleChain

OracleChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OpenLedger DEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.