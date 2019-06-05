OrganiGram (OGI) Rating Reiterated by AltaCorp Capital

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at AltaCorp Capital in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on OrganiGram from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.70.

CVE OGI opened at C$10.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$4.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.49.

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.27 million. Analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

