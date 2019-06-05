Organto Foods (OGO) Trading Down 8.3%

Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO)’s share price was down 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 217,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 173,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73.

About Organto Foods (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products in Canada, Argentina, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. Its products include haricot verts, sugar snaps, snow peas, baby brocolli, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables.

