Orinda Asset Management LLC Buys 21,059 Shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (LDP)

Orinda Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc comprises about 2.5% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Orinda Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 435.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 79,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,940 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

NYSE LDP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,458. Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

