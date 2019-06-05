Osisko Metals Inc (OM) Director Purchases C$57,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,228,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,109,998.19.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Monday, May 27th, Robert Wares bought 30,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$18,910.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$30,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Robert Wares bought 47,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$30,875.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Wares purchased 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Robert Wares purchased 75,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$41,525.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 29th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$24,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$24,750.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$51,000.00.

OM opened at C$0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$0.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/osisko-metals-inc-om-director-purchases-c57000-00-in-stock.html.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.