Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,640 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 55,391 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,850. The stock has a market cap of $337.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIVB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,654.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/pacific-ridge-capital-partners-llc-buys-new-stake-in-civista-bancshares-inc-civb.html.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.