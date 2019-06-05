Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Magennis sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $34,340.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,396.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $114,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 680,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,729.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,823 shares of company stock valued at $215,622. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.27. 7,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,558. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $754.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.88.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.17 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

