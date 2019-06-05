Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Position Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,767,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 902.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,543,000 after acquiring an additional 922,736 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,964,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,977,000 after acquiring an additional 778,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,289,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,613,000 after acquiring an additional 692,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 10,318.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 430,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 426,358 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.64.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $124.70. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

