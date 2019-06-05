Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Trims Position in Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 27.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 23.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Summit Materials by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Summit Materials by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 99.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.00. Summit Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $28.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $305.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.42 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

