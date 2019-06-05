Paragon Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Paragon has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $30,631.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00387541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.95 or 0.02924093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00148981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,530 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,526 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

