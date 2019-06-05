Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $21.30 Million Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $21,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $203.88 on Wednesday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $132.75 and a 1 year high of $207.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.20.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.27. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $184.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $7,107,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $179.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

