Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,457 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,310,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 258,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

In other news, insider Mark J. Servodidio sold 38,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,408,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

CAR opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.98. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

