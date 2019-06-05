ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.62 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00009263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $9.62 million and $206,893.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00076014 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008226 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00181123 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006647 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000768 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001647 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,477,559 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

