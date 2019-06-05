Particl (PART) Price Hits $3.58 on Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.58 or 0.00046389 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Upbit. Particl has a total market capitalization of $28.89 million and $247,441.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000226 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The official website for Particl is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.