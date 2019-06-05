Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Genus (GNS)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GNS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Genus in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,685 ($35.08) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genus in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Genus in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,743 ($35.84).

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,634 ($34.42) on Tuesday. Genus has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,998 ($39.17). The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -243.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

