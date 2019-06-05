Petra Diamonds (PDL) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 30 ($0.39). Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.47% from the company’s previous close.

PDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Petra Diamonds from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Petra Diamonds from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 46.50 ($0.61).

Shares of PDL opened at GBX 21.41 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89. Petra Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 16.68 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.45 ($0.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $176.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

