Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,693,000 after buying an additional 923,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $99,599,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 981.6% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 918,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,838,000 after buying an additional 833,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,605,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,088,750,000 after buying an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,965,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,717,000 after buying an additional 369,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Hunter Klein sold 227 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $32,234.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 975,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,551 shares of company stock worth $8,588,235 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

NYSE:ARE opened at $147.13 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.57). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 58.79%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

