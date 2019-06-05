Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,197,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,786.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,431,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,274 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,303,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 357,946 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 294,779 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,254,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,683,000 after acquiring an additional 285,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $36.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

