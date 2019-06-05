Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 18,239,702 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 664,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,499,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,669 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $159.45 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $165.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/pinnacle-associates-ltd-cuts-holdings-in-automatic-data-processing-adp.html.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.