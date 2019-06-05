Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $33,544,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $8,517,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $6,934,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,026,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,329,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 147,982 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $37.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

EPC opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $546.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director R David Hoover bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $494,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,303.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marisa Iasenza purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.78 per share, with a total value of $72,116.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $72,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,300 shares of company stock worth $1,079,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

