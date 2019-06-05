Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 520 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $177.97 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.
In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.80, for a total value of $527,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,173,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $411,969.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,898,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,852. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.58.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
