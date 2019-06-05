Poehling Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,664. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $398.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 67.16%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 3,451,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $157,487,975.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,509,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,402,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,624.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,765,557 shares of company stock valued at $173,644,058. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/poehling-capital-management-llc-grows-position-in-papa-johns-intl-inc-pzza.html.

Papa John’s Int’l Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.