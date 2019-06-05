PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (PRRFY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:PRRFY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 9,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16.

