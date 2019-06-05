Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 2,982 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 85,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.65. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,526. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $139.27.

