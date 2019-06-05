PrimeStone Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (PSC)

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded 79.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, PrimeStone has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PrimeStone has a total market cap of $20,470.00 and $180.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PrimeStone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PrimeStone alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000263 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 80.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone Profile

PrimeStone (CRYPTO:PSC) is a coin. PrimeStone’s total supply is 16,064,299 coins. PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PrimeStone is primestone.global.

Buying and Selling PrimeStone

PrimeStone can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PrimeStone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PrimeStone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PrimeStone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PrimeStone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.