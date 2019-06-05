Primo Water (PRMW) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 577,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 291,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $437.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Primo Water by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,476,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 233,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 690,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Primo Water by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,064,000 after purchasing an additional 184,417 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

