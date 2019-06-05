Principia Biopharma Inc (PRNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

PRNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $42.00 price target on Principia Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

PRNB traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. 1,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,497. The firm has a market cap of $695.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32. Principia Biopharma has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $38.34.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $30,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRNB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,745,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,745,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

