Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342,913 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,294 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,354 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.29 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

DO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 568,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,451. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.64. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.90 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

