Progress Software (PRGS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $41.54 on Monday. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $353,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,966.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Murphy sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $42,862.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

