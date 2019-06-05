ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,303 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSM. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at $266,000.

BATS CSM opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

