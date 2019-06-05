ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) Shares Down 6.8%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $15.70. 6,160,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 3,229,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 281.2% in the first quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 71,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 52,778 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 144.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

