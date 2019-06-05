ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 663 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of RWO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,091. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $50.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

