PVH Corp (PVH) Director Henry Nasella Acquires 1,200 Shares

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Director Henry Nasella bought 1,200 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,408.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PVH stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

