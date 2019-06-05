Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Co Cut by Analyst (WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a research note issued on Thursday, May 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 784.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.