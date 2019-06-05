Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Lowered by Analyst

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

TLYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NYSE TLYS opened at $8.09 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Tilly’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 157.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 403.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $28,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,581.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Kubo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,759 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

