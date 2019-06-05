Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO) Lifted by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMO. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$112.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$109.55.

BMO opened at C$99.83 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$86.25 and a 52 week high of C$109.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 26,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.16, for a total value of C$2,658,329.45. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.98, for a total transaction of C$717,482.70.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.