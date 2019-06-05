Qiwi (QIWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qiwi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiwi has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.06. Qiwi has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from Qiwi’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QIWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Qiwi by 855.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,364,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,641,000 after buying an additional 1,222,072 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qiwi by 446.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 350,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 286,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Qiwi by 48.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Qiwi by 376.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 249,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 197,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Qiwi by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 183,251 shares during the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

