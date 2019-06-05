Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. Qtum has a total market cap of $286.95 million and $179.26 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00038537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, DigiFinex, Livecoin and BCEX. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006594 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001149 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,522,696 coins and its circulating supply is 95,772,676 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EXX, Livecoin, OKEx, Bibox, GOPAX, BitForex, Coinsuper, Crex24, Coinone, Allcoin, ZB.COM, Huobi, Upbit, HBUS, Liqui, LBank, DragonEX, Binance, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Iquant, BigONE, Poloniex, ABCC, OTCBTC, Coinrail, Kucoin, Bithumb, HitBTC, BCEX, Bit-Z, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, Bitbns, CoinEx, Exrates, DigiFinex, Liquid, Gate.io, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

