Qwark (QWARK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,295.00

Qwark (CURRENCY:QWARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Qwark has traded down 18% against the dollar. Qwark has a total market cap of $509,874.00 and approximately $1,295.00 worth of Qwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwark token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00390389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.70 or 0.02905100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00148692 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Qwark’s total supply is 206,075,989 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,672,937 tokens. Qwark’s official Twitter account is @qwarktoken. The official website for Qwark is www.qwark.io.

Qwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

