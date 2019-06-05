Raymond James & Associates Has $4.18 Million Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVG. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,834,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 60,788 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 2,340.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 550,042 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 274,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 332,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter.

NVG opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $15.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

