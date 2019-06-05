Reitmans (RET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.31

Shares of Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 19877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.73 million and a PE ratio of -56.67.

Reitmans (TSE:RET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$226.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Reitmans Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Reitmans (TSE:RET)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

