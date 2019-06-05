Renew Holdings Plc (LON:RNWH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.83 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RNWH stock opened at GBX 426.70 ($5.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $321.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67. Renew has a twelve month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 438 ($5.72).

Get Renew alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Renew Holdings Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.83 (RNWH)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/05/renew-holdings-plc-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-3-83-rnwh.html.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.