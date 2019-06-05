Renewable Energy Group (REGI) vs. Pledge Petroleum (PROP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Pledge Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group $2.38 billion 0.24 $303.63 million $6.78 2.23 Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 535.78 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Renewable Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pledge Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Renewable Energy Group and Pledge Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 97.02%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Renewable Energy Group is more favorable than Pledge Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Renewable Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -24.49, meaning that its stock price is 2,549% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Pledge Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group 1.52% 6.23% 4.11% Pledge Petroleum N/A -541.01% -116.81%

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats Pledge Petroleum on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments. The company acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities. The company also produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible oil, used cooking oil, and inedible animal fat, as well as soybean oil; and markets, distributes, and sells biomass-based diesel and its co-products. In addition, it purchases and resells biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sells glycerin and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. Further, the company provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities; and construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. Additionally, it trades in petroleum-based heating oil and diesel fuel. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 14 biorefineries, which include 13 operating biomass-based diesel production facilities with an aggregate nameplate production capacity of 520 million gallons per year and 1 fermentation facility in North America and Europe. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Pledge Petroleum Company Profile

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

