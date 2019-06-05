Reviewing BANKINTER S A/S (BKNIY) and JUST EAT PLC/ADR (JSTTY)

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) and JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BANKINTER S A/S and JUST EAT PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANKINTER S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A JUST EAT PLC/ADR 1 2 0 0 1.67

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BANKINTER S A/S and JUST EAT PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANKINTER S A/S $2.53 billion N/A $621.68 million $0.67 10.87 JUST EAT PLC/ADR $1.04 billion 2.49 $110.39 million $0.08 47.63

BANKINTER S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than JUST EAT PLC/ADR. BANKINTER S A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JUST EAT PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BANKINTER S A/S has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BANKINTER S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. JUST EAT PLC/ADR does not pay a dividend. BANKINTER S A/S pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares BANKINTER S A/S and JUST EAT PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANKINTER S A/S 24.64% 11.86% 0.70% JUST EAT PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BANKINTER S A/S beats JUST EAT PLC/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BANKINTER S A/S Company Profile

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans. It also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital market, and structured and alternative financing services; and guarantees, import and export letters of credit, and medium and long-term structured finance services, as well as equities, asset management and specialized advisory, and delegated management services. In addition, the company offers insurance and pension plans; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services, as well as ATM services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 364 universal offices, 48 private banking centers, 72 business centers, and 22 corporate banking management centers. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. Bankinter, S.A. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

