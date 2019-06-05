Reviewing ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) and ImmunoGen (IMGN)

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and ImmunoGen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraVir Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 ImmunoGen 1 6 3 0 2.20

ImmunoGen has a consensus target price of $3.03, suggesting a potential upside of 53.03%. Given ImmunoGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunoGen is more favorable than ContraVir Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and ImmunoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraVir Pharmaceuticals N/A -4,816.92% -130.31% ImmunoGen -406.27% -573.13% -51.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ContraVir Pharmaceuticals and ImmunoGen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraVir Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.45 million N/A N/A ImmunoGen $53.82 million 5.50 -$168.84 million ($1.18) -1.68

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunoGen.

Risk & Volatility

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunoGen has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of ImmunoGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ImmunoGen beats ContraVir Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche, Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics, sanofi-aventis U. S. LLC, Biotest AG, Bayer HealthCare AG, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc., CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Debiopharm International SA, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

