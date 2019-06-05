Reviewing Horace Mann Educators (HMN) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Blue Capital Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Horace Mann Educators pays out 169.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blue Capital Reinsurance pays out -18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Blue Capital Reinsurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.19 billion 1.44 $18.34 million $0.68 61.21 Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 1.71 -$28.60 million ($3.27) -2.12

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance. Blue Capital Reinsurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 2.51% 2.48% 0.30% Blue Capital Reinsurance -80.06% -25.86% -17.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Horace Mann Educators and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.52%. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.96%. Given Blue Capital Reinsurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Capital Reinsurance is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.